Warren County’s animal shelter gets a new cat patio

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Humane Association is putting together a new patio designed specifically for cats!
The animal shelter says this new “Catio” could help their cats find new homes even faster.
“A well stimulated cat is a happy cat, thus being a more adoptable cat,” Director Joanne Hurley told FOX19 NOW Monday.
While dogs at the shelter are a leash away from a trip outside the shelters doors, cats are often stuck in their cages for the duration of their time there.
“It’s not as easy to get the cats the stimulation that they need when they’re stuck in a shelter,” Hurley explained. “You can’t put a harness, you can’t put a collar on them. So, this means so much in providing enrichment for the cats during their stay with us.”
The Catio was donated to the shelter and helps the workers fill a need the cats have been itching to scratch.
It is a way to place cats that are otherwise kind of un-adoptable,” Hurley said. “So it’s been a really great thing for the cats that need that extra stimulation. You take an outdoor cat, you put it in a cage, and it’s unhappy. It’s not going to be adopted.”
The two new units will also include plants that are cat-friendly, and they’ve purposefully set up bird feeders nearby to keep the cats attention.
“We can use it for cats that don’t get along with other cats,” Hurley said. “We can use it for cats that need socialization. We can use it for mommas that may need a break for their kittens.”
