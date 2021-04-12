WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner returns to court for Pike County massacre charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Edward “Jake” Wagner will be back in court Monday morning in connection to the Pike County massacre.
He’s charged along with three other family members - George Wagner IV, Angela Wagner, and George “Billy” Wagner III - in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in execution-style murders.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
According to an autopsy report, all of the victims were shot in the head.
Jake was the ex-boyfriend of Hanna. Gov. DeWine said in 2018 that a major factor in the case was the custody dispute over Jake’s and Hannah’s daughter, Sophie.
In addition to murder charges, Jake is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with Hanna Rhoden when she was 15 and he was 20, according to his indictment.
All of the Wagners have pleaded not guilty and have been held at separate Ohio jails since their arrests in November 2018.
Court documents show that Jake will be in court for jury trial in August.
