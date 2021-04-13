State police closer to identifying woman who died in 2019 Northern Kentucky blaze

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police are working to identifying a woman who died in a 2019 Northern Kentucky fire. Now they’re asking the public for tips.
The fire was reported on North Main Street in Crittenden early in the morning of April 10, 2019.
“It was a bout four o’clock in the morning when I heard an explosion,” said Kenneth Miller, who owns a store across the street. “It went quite a ways up in the air. It was a big blue blaze across the front of it.”
“Dying by fire, heat, that’s horrible,” KSP Trooper Cory Elliott told FOX19 Monday. “It’s just sad that anybody was a victim of this.”
KSP initially said the fire was being investigated as arson, but two years later, it appears to have been accidental. “Sounds like the whole entire case is a victim of really poor circumstances,” Elliott said.
Investigators say the woman died of smoke inhalation.
“She had been burned up severely, up to a point that we could not identify her,” Elliott said.
Elliott adds the fact that the fire happened in the middle of the night without eyewitnesses also made it harder to determine its cause.
Medical examiners could not determine the woman’s age, height or weight, but they said she had black hair, according to the woman’s profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Still, Elliott says investigators are close to figuring out who she is.
“The University of North Texas was sent the remains, and the results are pending, trying to identify who this young lady was,” Elliott said.
If you have any information about who the woman might be, you’re urged to call KSP Post 6 at (859) 428-1212.
