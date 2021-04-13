Beshear: Kentucky ‘pausing’ use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until state officials learn more from federal health officials looking reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get other COVID-19 vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna.
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.
The FDA also has launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
