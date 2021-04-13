Couple goes through with Johson & Johnson vaccine after learning of reported issues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local couple was minutes away from getting their Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning when officials issued a message regarding the vaccine.
Jordan Payne and his fiancé Megan Ball had no concerns going into their vaccine appointment on Tuesday.
The couple, who are five weeks from their wedding, decided to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ahead of their big day.
Minutes before their appointment, the couple got a call though.
“We actually had no concerns going in, but five minutes before, my fiancé's mom called and said there were some blood clot issues going on,” Payne explained.
The blood clot issues his future mother-in-law refers to is the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Early Tuesday, the CDC and FDA recommend pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to six people experiencing unusual clots in the days after getting the single-dose vaccine.
Health officials say these are adverse reactions and are very rare.
Ball says the news did make her somewhat nervous.
“At that point, I would say I got a little bit more nervous, but nothing too freaked out about,” Ball says.
The couple decided to keep their appointment and go through with the vaccination.
Not long after though, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called on all vaccine providers in the state to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Knowing about the J&J vaccine being paused now, Balls says she is not sure she would have changed her mind.
“I don’t know if I would choose a different one just because it’s six out of the millions of people who’ve gotten it,” Ball says. “I don’t know if I would choose a different one or would have waited because I did choose it now because of traveling to a different.”
Around 6.8 million people have received the J&J vaccine in the United States. Ohio has received around 264,000 doses.
Ohio has used its J&J vaccines mostly at colleges and mass vaccine sites like the Cintas Center.
The Cintas Center is pausing COVID-19 vaccines this week following the news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine review. Miami University’s on-campus student clinic is pausing vaccines this week also.
