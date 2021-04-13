Girl Scouts build two new little free libraries in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - People in Erlanger have yet another option to read for free thanks to two freshly stocked little libraries.
There are now four total little libraries in the city, but the two latest were built by local Girl Scouts.
Selena Peru and Clara Jamison are making it even easier for people to read in Erlanger.
What is it like seeing it complete now?
“I feel very accomplished that I did something for my hometown,” says Peru.
These Senior Girl Scouts with Troop 1801 completed two little free libraries to earn their silver award. That is the second-highest award in girl scouts.
“We are really dedicated to getting the children to read and having access to literature,” explains Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette, “Our library that sits over on Kenton Lands Road, it is the busiest library in the state of Kentucky.”
Mayor Fette says these libraries will be around long after these two Dixie Heights High School freshmen graduate.
“We’re giving them [the girl scouts] an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” continues Fette, “Which I think is so important giving back to your community and playing a role in futures to come.”
Peru and Jamison worked together putting in a combined 100 hours to the project.
“We got to work on building it,” says Peru, “We cut it with a saw, we screwed it all together, and then we both painted it. I chose this color, and Clara painted the other one it was a purply color.”
The libraries are at Depot Park and Silver Lake Park.
The books inside the libraries were all donated through several book drives in the community. The funding for these libraries comes from Girl Scout Cookie sales.
Peru and Jamison hope people continue to put books in the libraries so more people can enjoy reading as they do.
