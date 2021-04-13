Hamilton County Public Health halts use of J&J vaccine out of abundance of caution

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health is halting use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice out of an abundance of caution, the agency spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.
Mike Samet initially told FOX19 NOW the agency would continue to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Hamilton County when we reached out earlier this morning in light of the U.S. now recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
He said he was not aware of that development.
A few minutes later, he called back and said the county would immediately halt the use of it until further notice.
The county has disbursed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its health clinics in the past but had no plans to this week, he said.
They have only given out 400 doses total so far since they began receiving it last month, he said, noting they received much less of the Johnson & Johnson brand than other versions of the vaccine.
This week, the county planned to visit homebound adults to distribute it, with the assistance of local fire departments.
Those plans are now off, Samet says.
The county’s other health clinics that are providing the other forms of the vaccine, from Pfizer and Moderna, will continue, he added.
An hour later, the county announced Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will address the Hamilton County Commissioners on the J&J “pause” during their 1:00 pm meeting Tuesday.
“Commissioner Kesterman will discuss what the pause means locally and how it will impact the County’s vaccination efforts,” the county said in a statement.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.