Hard Rock Cincinnati unveils merchandise, exclusive design

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati officials on Monday unveiled the new Rock Shop with an array of clothing, accessories and music-inspired souvenirs.
The shop unveiling is the first event to introduce the new Hard Rock brand to Cincinnati.
Hard Rock International purchased the former Jack Cincinnati Casino downtown in 2019.
An exclusive design for Hard Rock Cincinnati merchandise was also revealed Monday. The design feature a tribute to Cincinnati’s baseball heritage as well as the iconic Roebling Bridge.
“Hard Rock merchandise has made its mark on the world since the original, timeless classic logo t-shirt was introduced in 1971,” said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.
“It inspired an entire assortment of merchandise—everything from pins to hoodies, jewelry, hats, glassware, and more. Hard Rock merchandise encapsulates unique memories which pay homage to the region where they’re located.”
The Rock Shop will be open seven days a week: Sundays-Wednesdays 12-8 p.m.; Thursdays noon-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, noon-midnight.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.