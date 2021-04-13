Indiana pausing J&J COVID-19 vaccines ‘out of an abundance of caution’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana is following the recommendation to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are calling for a review of the single-dose vaccine after reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.
All Indiana vaccination sites were notified to pause the use of the J&J vaccine, according to the state health department.
“The state has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution,” the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The ISDH is working with clinics that were scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects, the Associated Press reports.
Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 reported unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, according to the AP report.
