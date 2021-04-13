‘James You Are Loved’: Community opens memorial fund for slain 6-year-old’s siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A memorial fund in honor of a 6-year-old boy killed and his two young siblings is now open at First Financial Bank, Middletown school officials announced early Tuesday.
The “James You are Loved” Memorial Fund was opened by the Middletown City School District, Middletown Police Department, city of Middletown and faith-based support groups.
The purpose of the fund is to provide monetary support for James’s two siblings, Rachel and Lucas, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
“These entities hope the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund will make a difference in the lives of James’s siblings, the release states. “One hundred percent of the donations received will go to the siblings. The proceeds will not be used for funeral expenses as the arrangements have been generously donated.”
How to donate:
- Visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”
- Mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”
- Give online: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=UHS9F3LY8UT4Y.
James’ mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriendk James Hamilton, 43, face a combined 31-count indictment in connection with the first grader’s death on Feb. 26 in Preble County and the disposal of his body in the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana.
According to Middletown police, Gosney confessed to killing her youngest child as he tried to get back into her minivan when she abandoned him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area.
Gosney left the park but went back for the children about 30 or 40 minutes later, police have said. She put them in the van and returned to their Middletown home.
That’s where prosecutors say Gosney and Hamilton put her son’s body in a spare room and left it there 48 hours before driving to the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, court records show.
At some point, a concrete block was tied to the first grader’s body before they threw it into the water, prosecutors wrote.
So far, searchers have been unable to find James’ body in the Ohio River.
In the hours leading up to his death, Gosney and Hamilton hog-tied the children, put cloths in their mouths, and left them that way for hours “to terrorize and/or inflict serious harm” to them, prosecutors wrote in court records filed last month.
The couple also removed the hard drive from video cameras at their residence along with tape and rope and hid them at another location, the court documents state.
Gosney and Hamilton reported James missing the morning of Feb. 28, but Middletown police say discrepancies in their stories followed by Gosney’s statements led to the couple’s arrest.
According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office report, Gosney told investigators she was under pressure from her boyfriend to get rid of Hutchinson and his siblings.
She is facing charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of endangering children, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping, and abduction.
Hamilton was also indicted for kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.
Gosney is held in lieu of a $2 million bond at the Butler County Jail.
She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Hamilton’s bond is $750,000.
He has pleaded not guilty.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.