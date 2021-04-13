Johnson & Johnson Special: Experts answer concerning questions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The announcement the U.S. is pausing Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has led to a lot of questions.
FOX19 NOW took the questions and concerns viewers brought up to the local experts.
The first round of questions asked to Tri-Health’s infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Blatt focused on the timeline of being vaccinated and blood clots forming.
Next, Blatt answered whether or not people should have concerns about other vaccines given the Johnson & Johnson news.
