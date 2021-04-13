Kroger halts J&J vaccine at clinics

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger is immediately halting administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in dispersing it to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“Effective immediately, as we await further guidance from the FDA and CDC, Kroger’s Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinics will pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” Kroger said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
“Kroger will continue administering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. When available, patients scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be provided either the Pfizer or Moderna 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
“If the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is not available, Kroger will work with the patient to reschedule their vaccination appointment.”
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
