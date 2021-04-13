Mother charged with murder in death of son, 19-year-old Dominic Allen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The mother of Dominic Allen, whose corpse police found hidden inside the bedroom of a Westwood home last year, has been charged with murder in her son’s death.
A Hamilton County grand jury handed down the indictment against Kenya Stallworth Tuesday. It contains one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.
The corpse was found in early December 2020 in a home Stallworth and her husband — not Allen’s father — shared, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, who would identify it as Allen several months later.
Allen died in that bedroom two months prior, on Sept. 26, 2020, court documents say. He was initially reported as missing.
According to the complaint, Stallworth her husband, Robert Robb, tried to conceal Allen’s corpse by placing clothes on it, sealing the bedroom and attempting to get rid of any odors while the body decomposed.
Stallworth and Robb were arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Stallworth has been at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond since her arrest. Her defense attorney filed a motion for reduced bond in March reasoning the bond was too large for the current charges, though the motion noted the prosecution had indicated other, more serious charges could be filed.
A hearing on that bond motion remains on the docket for Thursday.
Stallworth has a plea hearing on April 28.
Dominic’s father, Marcus Allen, has spoken with FOX19 NOW twice. He said an officer at the scene of Stallworth’s house in early December had told him there were signs Allen was tortured.
“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘What was going through your head when you all did whatever you all did? What happened for all of this to take place like this to the point where you all not only hide him under a pile of dirty clothes, you all sealed him in his bedroom?’” Marcus said.
Later, Marcus relayed a powerful message for those accused in his son’s death.
“You all will get what you all got coming to you,” he said. “You all didn’t just take away my child. You took away the gift that God gave me. You took away my daughter’s best friend. You took away the nephew of all of my sisters and brothers. You all took him away from all of the people who loved him... and for what?”
Marcus continued: “He loved helping everybody. He was a wonderful child. He was a happy child. (...) I am proud to be his father.”
