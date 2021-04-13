Ohio advises temporary pause for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and top state health officials are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, his office announced Tuesday.
This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.
The FDA and the CDC are expected to release more information at a media briefing later Tuesday.
In addition, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to further review these cases.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely, state officials say.
Locally, Hamilton County Public Health is halting use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice out of an abundance of caution, the agency spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.
