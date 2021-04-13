Police investigating after female shot in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a female was shot Tuesday morning.
Police are on the scene of the shooting in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace.
The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Police said a possible suspect is currently in one of the apartment buildings.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.