Roselawn shooting victim, 20, remembered as ‘joyful’ man with bright future

PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - As Cincinnati police continue to search for whoever fatally shot Ethaniel Holmes, family and friends on Monday night gathered for a vigil to honor the 20-year-old.
The shooting in Roselawn happened early Friday on Brookcrest Drive. Police found Holmes shot in a car. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Holmes was a young father of two.
“Without him, I don’t know where we’re gonna be,” Devin Johnson, a close friend, told FOX19 NOW.
Pateeser Jackson, one of Cincinnati’s first female firefighters, got to know Holmes through the Cincinnati Fire Department Explorers Program. She’d known him since he was 9.
“He was very charismatic and joyful... gregarious... just a wonderful, wonderful young man who had a bright future,” Jackson said.
Johnson was also in fire program with Holmes. He recalled a particular memory at the vigil.
“It would be the one where we had to run down the tower downtown on West Liberty and Linn, tower one-to-seven, with all that gear one, it’s a struggle,” Johnson said. “Some people would be scared to go all the way to the seventh floor and look dow, but everything you want is on the other side of fear. We got that through him, and he did that.”
Bryan Chalk was another of Holmes’s friend.
“I hope that something comes about this soon to get this man off the streets, because he didn’t deserve that at all,” Chalk said.
Speaking to the shooter, Johnson said, “Could’ve done something else, just put the guns down. You could’ve done something else. You didn’t have to shoot him.”
Family and friends say Holmes was known for putting others before himself.
“He would always just be energetic,” Johnson said. “He would always wanna do anything someone would want to tell him to do. He was always right there.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
