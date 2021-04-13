Stray Shower South Tuesday Morning, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cool start to your Tuesday in the low 40s, even a few upper 30s. A stray shower possible far south otherwise dry. Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy and the high temperature will once again reach the middle and upper 60s.
Wednesday morning a weak system passes to the south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area and brings a small chance for a few brief, light showers mainly from the city southward. Another weak system brings the chance of a few showers to the northeast of the city late Thursday.
Look for highs in the upper 50s on Thursday.
Along with the cooler-than-normal weather comes drier-than-normal weather through the 26th of the month.
A couple weak systems will bring scattered showers to the Tristate for the coming weekend.
