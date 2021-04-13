UC dance team told to get COVID-19 vaccine or they can’t participate in nationals, parents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati’s dance team has been told they must get the COVID-19 vaccine or be disqualified from participating at a national competition in two weeks, parents tell FOX19 NOW.
The edict came down Monday and gave the girls less than 24 hours to decide, by 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to at least one parent.
The team has been practicing six days a week for four to seven hours since December and this doesn’t seem fair, they say.
Since then, the U.S. announced about 7 a.m. Tuesday it was recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s top health officials are now advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, his office announced Tuesday.
Hamilton County Public Health’s spokesman tells FOX19 NOW they are halting distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice out of an abundance of caution. They planned to give it out to homebound adults this week with the assistance of local fire departments.
The University of Kentucky said in a tweet they also are halting distribution of that vaccine and now will use Pfizer.
UC Heath’s spokeswoman says they have switched to Pfizer.
We have a request for comment into a spokeswoman for UC and will update this story as information develops.
The FDA and the CDC are expected to release more information at a media briefing later Tuesday.
In addition, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to further review these cases.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely, state officials say.
Locally, Hamilton County Public Health is halting use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice out of an abundance of caution, the agency spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.
They are continuing to disperse other forms of the vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna.
