UK temporarily pausing J&J vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The University of Kentucky said they will temporarily pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Gatton Student Center site following recommendations by the federal government.
According to the university, vaccines will continue to be administered to those who are scheduled for appointments using the Pfizer two-shot vaccine until further guidance is issued by the federal government about J&J.
The federal government made the recommendations after reports that six recipients of the J&J vaccine developed blood clots.
UK’s other vaccine sites – at Kroger Field, University Health Service, its retail pharmacy and mobile clinic sites – utilize either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
