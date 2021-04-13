UPDATE: UC relents, allows dance team to compete in nationals without COVID-19 vaccine, parents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati has relented and is now allowing its dance team to participate at a national competition in two weeks if they do not have the COVID-19 vaccine, parents tell FOX19 NOW.
The about-faces comes Tuesday after the U.S. announced early this morning it was recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
UC’s dance team members were told Monday they had less than 24 hours to decide, by 10 a.m. Tuesday, if they would get the vaccine or miss nationals, according to at least one parent.
The team has been practicing six days a week for four to seven hours since December and that didn’t seem fair, parents told us.
Since then, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now being halted from state to state to providers like Kroger and UC Health.
In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to a UC spokeswoman for comment and will update our coverage once we hear back.
Hamilton County Public Health’s spokesman tells FOX19 NOW they are halting distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice out of an abundance of caution. They had planned to give it out to homebound adults this week with the assistance of local fire departments.
UC Heath’s spokeswoman says they have switched to Pfizer.
The University of Kentucky said in a tweet they also are halting distribution of that vaccine and now will use Pfizer.
