Westwood fire displaces 4 residents, 3 dogs
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 13, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 3:54 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four people and three dogs are displaced in an early morning Westwood fire, Cincinnati fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the back of a home in the 2600 block of Ocosta Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The residents told fire crews they heard popping noises, saw the blaze and got out.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

