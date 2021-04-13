Westwood fire displaces 4 residents, 3 dogs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four people and three dogs are displaced in an early morning Westwood fire, Cincinnati fire officials say.
Flames broke out in the back of a home in the 2600 block of Ocosta Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The residents told fire crews they heard popping noises, saw the blaze and got out.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
