Clermont County to test weather sirens again after system failure

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County officials plan to test all hazard outdoor weather sirens again at noon Wednesday after a system failure during monthly testing last week.
The sirens activated throughout the county on April 7 except in Batavia Township, even after three separate attempts, according to a county news release.
The system was inspected and tested in the offline function, and no issue was found, officials say.
“To fully vet the siren activation, system equipment must now be monitored during a live activation to ensure that all systems components are functional,” the news release states.
“We are now entering the severe weather season. With good weather and more activities occurring outdoors we do not want to wait until the first Wednesday of the month to retest the All Hazards Outdoor Siren System.”
County officials caution that weather sirens are for notification of tornado warning or confirmed tornado sighting moving into the area.
“The sirens are for outdoor notification only. Do not rely on them as a source of notification indoors. Your smart phone with a weather app or a weather band radio are more reliable sources for indoor notifications. When an activation occurs, turn to your local news for information. Do not call 9-1-1 or the Communications Center as this could overwhelm the phone systems and prevent emergency calls from being received.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.