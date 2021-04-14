Early Wednesday Showers, Then Partly Cloudy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting out with some morning showers on Wednesday, especially south and east of Cincinnati. This will not be heavy or all day, but the chance remains.
Look for a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday afternoon with a high of 64 degrees.
Thursday will be much cooler in the mid 50s.
I have removed showers from the forecast late Thursday that system will be too far to the northeast to affect the Tristate.
Cooler than normal weather is in the forecast through at least April 27th. By then the normal high temperature is 69° and the normal low is 48°. The warmest high temperature I expect through the 27th is 66°. With the cool weather comes a fairly dry period. There will be rain but amounts will be generally light.
Are you looking ahead to the weekend? If so, look for sprinkles Saturday and showers Sunday which will last into Monday. Cool mornings and cool afternoons are in the weekend forecast.
