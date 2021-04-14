Ex-Loveland officer was knowingly HIV positive when sexual assault committed, prosecutor says

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Another charge was filed against an ex-Loveland police officer after learning he was HIV positive following his conviction, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters says.
Anthony Pecord, the former officer, knew he was HIV positive when he had non-consensual sex with a victim on Jan. 24, according to Deters.
The victim was unaware Pecord is HIV positive, the prosecutor says.
Pecord used an “intoxicant” to impair the victim’s ability to consent, according to court documents.
The former officer was convicted on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition on March 31. Pecord will serve four years in prison and be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for 15 years, the prosecutor says.
Pecord was indicted for felonious assault on Wednesday, Deters announced. The latest charge could add eight additional years to his current sentence if he is convicted.
“The trauma of a sexual assault is something that changes you forever,” Deter says. “To add to that the fear of contracting HIV is horrifying for the victim.”
Anyone that had sexual contact with Pecord since 2016 might have been exposed, and should call Detective Jack Losekamp at 513-595-7484.
