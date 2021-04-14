Heading for highs in the mid 60s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The morning rain has moved on. A few locations across our southern counties may see a light shower through midday. Look for some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon as highs head toward 64 degrees.
We are in for a cold start on Thursday with morning lows in the 30s. It will be breezy most of the day with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour. Highs will be much cooler in the mid 50s.
Cool mornings and cool afternoons are in the weekend forecast. The weekend starts dry, but Sunday could feature a few sprinkles and showers which will last into Monday.
Expect the cooler than normal trend to continue through April 27th.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.