Kentucky State Police release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police released new details in a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Mason County last month.
Deputy Justin Conley, a 5-year veteran of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, tried to stop a vehicle in which a man and a woman appeared to be involved in a physical domestic violence altercation on March 29, police say.
The man, now identified as 48-year-old Terry Darnell Jackson, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, according to police.
When the deputy caught Jackson, police say they got into a physical struggle that resulted in the deputy shooting Jackson.
Jackson was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police say.
Deputy Conley, 27, was taken to Meadowview Regional Hospital. He was treated and released.
He has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policies and procedures.
The investigation is ongoing.
