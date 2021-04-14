LaRosa’s Pizza extends ‘Buddy Cards’ program benefitting Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - LaRosa’s Pizza is extending the sale of its “Buddy Cards” to support the Freestore Foodbank through this weekend.

The Tri-State pizza chain began the program in April to feed hungry people through the food bank and give out free pizza at the same time.

The program will now end Sunday.

Here’s how it works: when you come to any Cincinnati area LaRosa’s and you buy a Buddy Card, $5 of the $10 card goes to the Freestore Foodbank. Then when you dine in or take out a large pizza, you get a large cheese pizza for free.

One card bought can buy 15 meals for the food bank.

Pete Buscani is Larosa’s vice president of marketing at LaRosa’s.

“The Freestore Foodbank tells us there’s over 100,000 hungry kids out there, and so what should the goal be? We want to feed them all. That’s the goal. And we’re trying our best to do that with the Buddy Cards,” Buscani said.

The Freestore Foodbank works with 600 partners including 60 schools.

Trisha Rayner is Freestore Foodbank’s chief development officer.

“We know that kids and families will be best served in the community they live in and grow and play in, and so our pantries help not just the kids that go there but also the families,” she said. “We’ve seen an explosion in the last couple of years with our school pantries because it’s the best location to help kids and families right in their neighborhood.”

Rayner says what better time to let LaRosa’s do the cooking than during this hot and humid weather!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.