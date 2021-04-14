Larosa’s Pizza ‘Buddy Cards’ give you free pizza and helps feed kids

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are a fan of pizza, you may want to order some this spring not only for your tummy but for a good cause.
LaRosa’s Pizza is helping to feed hungry people in the Tri-State and giving you free pizza at the same time.
From now until June 21, when you come to any Cincinnati area LaRosa’s and you buy a ‘Buddy Card’, $5 of the $10 card goes to the Freestore Foodbank. Then when you dine in or take out a large pizza, you get a large cheese pizza for free.
“It’s just part of the fabric of how we conduct business and who we are,” says LaRosa’s Chief Culinary Officer Mark LaRosa.
“Feeding kids is the essence of what we do,” says Freestore Foodbank CEO Kurt Reiber.
Two businesses that feed hungry people are teaming up for the next couple of months to help those in need.
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing a much greater need for food donations now more than ever before. In addition to the hundreds of pantries they work with, they help stock 60 food pantries at schools in the Tri-State region.
“The families have a real clear-cut place where they can go,” explains Reiber, “Because they trust the schools, they know where the schools are, transportation is not a big issue for them.”
LaRosa’s will donate half of the cost for every ‘Buddy Card’ to Freestore Foodbank to help feed kids and families in need.
The LaRosa family says enjoying a good meal is important to them and they do not want anyone to go hungry.
“It can be a familial experience where they get to share and enjoy that free pizza and then most importantly in the background it’s helping the kids in our 60 some food pantries throughout the city,” says LaRosa.
“The LaRosa’s family has such an iconic brand in our community,” Reiber continues, “Having them team up with the Freestore Foodbank - that will be celebrating our 50th anniversary - is just tremendous at this point in time.”
LaRosa says the pandemic has been tough on their business as well, especially the dine-in operations.
However, they are still able to help feed those in need here at home.
“We’re very blessed, we’re very fortunate,” adds LaRosa, “But we’re weathering the storm and no better time to give back when things are tough and things are challenging and things are a little scary, to double down and do more and help the Freestore Foodbank school pantry program.”
The ‘Buddy Cards’ can be purchased in person or online at LaRosa’s.
Each card is good for 14 free large cheese pizzas with the purchase of a large pizza. It is a win-win for your family and the people in need in the Tri-State.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.