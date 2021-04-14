Man shot at Warsaw Avenue gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in East Price Hill late Tuesday night.
According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot at a Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Warsaw Avenue.
Police say he took off on foot, and officers found him on Osage Avenue about three blocks away.
The man was shot in the arm and chest and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say he is in stable condition.
They say the suspect was last seen at the marathon in a red shirt.
if you saw anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.