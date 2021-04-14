Ohio woman, 18, sentenced for ‘heinous’ abuse of infant children

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities say 18-year-old Britney Haynes was sentenced to 11 years in prison earlier today for abusing her two children.
According to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Haynes is responsible for 22 broken bones and a skull fracture found in her infant daughter, who was 3 months old at the time.
Authorities say Haynes was also indicted for endangering children after she starved her other baby, who was 15 months old at the time.
Haynes was convicted of felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children on March 11.
She was indicted for the offenses in October of 2020.
Sheriff Donnie Barrera tells us it was one of the worst cases to be handled at the sheriffs office.
“So sad someone can do that to their children,” the sheriff said.
Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins issued the following statement Tuesday night:
“I appreciate the time and attention the jury took in deciding the guilt of this defendant. This case was extremely serious, and the facts and evidence were disturbing.
“I also appreciate the hard work of Det. Vinny Antinore and Det. Erica Engle, who spent countless hours getting this case ready to present to my office and then to the jury. Finally, I need to note the countless hours spent by the team in my office to bring this case to trial. We have a very small staff, and everyone worked long hours to prepare this case and present it.
I have been a prosecutor in Highland County for 15 years, and this is truly the most heinous abuse I have ever seen of two babies that didn’t result in death. As a mother myself, this defendant and her actions sicken me. She has shown no remorse throughout these proceedings and is one of the most cold people I have ever prosecuted. I say a prayer for these babies every day that they grow into amazing people and don’t have lasting effects of what she did to them.”
