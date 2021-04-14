$14 million rescue plan for Cincy arts, restaurants moves forward

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday voted to approve the use of $14 million in forthcoming funds from the American Rescue Plan to help local restaurants and the arts.
The four ordinances will next go to the Budget and Finance Committee for approval before returning to council for a final vote.
The city would dedicate $7 million in performing arts support grants for groups including theaters and musical organizations as well as public performances around the city.
Another $4 million would go out in grants to support bars and restaurants.
A $1 million grant program would cover the cost of the design and construction of public infrastructure improvements that facilitate outdoor dining and increase pedestrian safety in various neighborhoods.
The city would also use $2 million for similar infrastructure improvements specifically in the city’s urban core, a continuation of the city’s streateries program.
Cincinnati will receive $291.6 million as an initial allocation from the American Rescue Plan. The city will receive half in 2021 and the other half in 2022.
City Manager Paula Boggs Muething produced a memo last week detailing intended uses for the money. The memo received outspoken support from, and appeared to reflect the aims of, Mayor John Cranley.
Public engagement on how the funds will be spent began in earnest this week. Cincinnati City Council member Chris Seelback was quick to note in a tweet on Monday that council, not the mayor or city manager, has the final say on how the funds are spent.
“This is very far from a done deal,” Seelback wrote of the city manager’s memo.
The mayor’s ordinances on the arts also received some rhetorical pushback from council member Steve Goodin on Wednesday.
”We absolutely need to do something in the Arts but we need to make sure we have enough money set aside for what are going to be some very rainy days coming forward,” he said.
But the Muething’s memo appears to do just that. The administration would set aside $18.7 million to cover the city’s 2021 budget deficit, $31 million for the projected 2022 deficit in 2022 and $35 for the projected 2023 deficit.
An additional $18.5 million would be set aside as a contingency to a court case challenging the ability of Ohio cities to levy income taxes on remote workers who would otherwise be working in the city limits but for the pandemic.
It would also set aside $7.4 million for public health needs related to the pandemic and $2.8 million in hazard pay for workers who were not been able to work remotely.
Millions would be used to cover what the city lost from diminished parking revenue, occupancy tax revenue and various other sources.
The administration would also use millions for capital investments, including several road improvement projects as well as fleet upgrades for the police and fire departments.
