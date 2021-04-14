Teen, adult arrested for murder in South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teenager and an adult were arrested Wednesday for murder in connection with an October 2020 shooting.
A 14-year-old and Robert Allie, 20, are charged with the murder of Davon Lipscomb, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.
Lipscomb, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 25, 2020, in the 2000 block of Bickel Avenue in South Fairmount.
Lipscomb died after being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
First Report | 19-year-old killed in South Fairmount shooting
The Homicide Unit is still investigating.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542, or police dispatch at 513-765-1212, or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
