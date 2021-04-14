Tiger cubs make debut at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - You can now see three special four-month-olds at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Tiger cubs Luka, Anya and Indrah will be on display at the zoo from 10 a.m. to noon every day.
Luka and Anya are Amur tigers who were born in Cleveland; Indrah is a Malayan tiger cub who came to the Metroparks Zoo from Tulsa.
According to the Zoo, the cubs’ mothers did not show “maternal care” towards their cubs, who are now being cared for together.
At four months old, the trio of cubs now weigh about 30 pounds each.
Both Amur and Malayan tigers are endangered, with only a few hundred animals remaining in their native regions.
Two adult Amur tigers also live at the Metroparks Zoo.
The Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.
