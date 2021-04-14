1 transported by UC Air Care after serious crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Boone County early Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred sometime before 6 p.m. on US 42 at Old Toll Road in Florence.
Florence police are at the scene.
One person was taken by ambulance to a landing area, where UC Air Care arrived to transport the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say they will provide more information shortly.
FOX19 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.