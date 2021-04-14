Trial won’t be delayed for man charged in West Chester quadruple homicide, judge says

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Judge Hawrd denied the motion to continue the trial start date for a man facing four murder charges.
Gurpreet Singh will face a jury on Oct. 18, 2021.
The attorneys filed the motion saying due to COVID, there have been delays getting things they need from overseas, however, the judge denied it.
Singh, 38, is accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in April 2019.
He will stand trial on four counts of aggravated murder.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
Another pretrial has been set for May 26.
