Walk-up vaccine appointments available Thursday in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health will make around 400 vaccinations available on a first-come, first-served basis Thursday.
You can get your vaccine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections, 2300 Wall Street in Norwood.
No appointment is necessary.
“We’re working to make vaccine easily available to all,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said in a news release. “Offering a no-appointment clinic should capture some of the folks who have waited to schedule their vaccine.”
Vaccines will be offered while supplies for the day last. If the allocation for the day is distributed before the clinic hours end, anyone waiting will be scheduled for an appointment within the next week.
People who still desire a scheduled appointment can use the ArmorVax app.
For those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling, call 211.
“This is a great opportunity to get that immunity before summer begins,” Kesterman said. “We’re anxious to get vaccine to as many as we can.”
