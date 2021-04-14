Woman to be sentenced in death of former Green Twp police officer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman charged in connection with the overdose death of a former Green Township police officer will be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to lower charges.
Amanda Witt, 27, of Lebanon was indicted last year on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. She faced more than 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Court records show prosecutors, however, recently agreed to her pleading guilty instead to only charges of possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
Now, she faces a maximum sentence of 4 years when she appears at 10 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh.
Witt gave drugs to former police officer and former attorney Richard Vanderyt, resulting in his overdose death on March 16, 2020, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said last year.
Vanderyt, 49, of Green Township, asked Witt for cocaine but got fentanyl instead, Deters has said, adding that Witt had to have known Vanderyt had problem and prosecutors wanted to hold these kind of people accountable.
According to the indictment, Witt caused Vanderyt’s death by “inducing or causing” him to use fentanyl, causing him “serious harm or to become drug dependent.”
In addition to being a former police officer and attorney, Vanderyt was a firefighter, a former D.A.R.E. officer, and heran for Hamilton County sheriff in 2016.
An incident report from Green Township police says an officer performed CPR on VandeRyt shortly after midnight on March 16.
The fire department took over, but first responders were unable to revive him.
