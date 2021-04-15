Adult-only outdoor pool reopens in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday may have been chilly, but that did not stop some people from getting outdoors for a swim.
The adult-only pool opened at the Cincinnati Sports Club is open again after being closed for only four months.
“I walked in this morning, and they were already swimming in the pool, so it’s working,” says Member Service Manager Brittany Long.
The Cincinnati Sports Club opened the adult-only pool for the first time last year modeling it after a similar club in Chicago.
“It definitely provides that resort feel in the Midwest,” says Long.
Even though it is chilly outside, the pool was a comfy 83 degrees, and the whirlpool was 103 degrees.
“We hope to provide the community access to a complete outdoor experience all year round,” adds Long. “The club was able to keep the pool open eight months out of the year. Cincinnati weather was amazing to us these last 12 months.”
Long says amid the pandemic, club members have asked for more outdoor recreation. In addition to two outdoor pools, members can take a spin class outside, play tennis, and even have events at the Cincinnati Sports Club.
“It’s very exciting. This year we’ve actually installed a 40-yard outdoor turf where we’ll do birthday parties, boot camps, different types of outdoor activities and events,” Long continues. “But year-round members have access to our platform courts. We’ve actually just installed pickleball courts.”
Outdoor bar hours at the adult-only poor are based on demand. So, as more people begin to use the adult-only pool, the bar will also be open. The club is also opening up the outdoor pool and deck for private events on Saturday nights for up to 200 people.
As for the other outdoor pool open to all ages, it is scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend.
