Beechwood’s Cam Hergott named AP Mr. Football in Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Beechwood High School senior quarterback Cam Hergott was named Kentucky Mr. Football by the Associated Press on Thursday night.
Hergott was named a co-winner of the prestigious award sharing it with Frederick Douglass High School offensive lineman Jager Burton.
The announcement comes a few months after Hergott led Beechwood to the state championship in Class 2A in December.
A week after winning the title, Hergott was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
Hergott, a dual-threat quarterback, passed for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns and 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
He is currently committed to play college football at Akron.
