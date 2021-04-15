Beechwood’s Cam Hergott named AP Mr. Football in Kentucky

Beechwood defeated LCA 24-23 in OT (Source: wxix)
By Jeremy Rauch | April 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:49 PM

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Beechwood High School senior quarterback Cam Hergott was named Kentucky Mr. Football by the Associated Press on Thursday night.

Hergott was named a co-winner of the prestigious award sharing it with Frederick Douglass High School offensive lineman Jager Burton.

The announcement comes a few months after Hergott led Beechwood to the state championship in Class 2A in December.

A week after winning the title, Hergott was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

Hergott, a dual-threat quarterback, passed for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns and 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

He is currently committed to play college football at Akron.

