Belterra Park Announces return of live racing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Belterra Park announced the start of its 2021 live racing season, set to begin on Thursday, April 29.
Belterra Park will host live races Tuesday through Friday from April 29 through Thursday, October 7 with post time at 12:35 p.m.
There will not be live racing on Friday, April 30, or Saturday, May 1.
Fans can attend races throughout the season for free, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will also be limited, and capacity restrictions will be in place to allow for social distancing, in compliance with state directives.
Belterra Park is also bringing back drive-through wagering for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, April 30 and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on each day.
The drive-through wagering site is cash-only and will only accept wagers for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.
For the full 2021 live racing schedule, please visit www.belterrapark.com.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.