Calls begin for Wendell Young to step down

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Calls began almost immediately for Councilman Wendell Young to step down after his indictment Thursday morning.
Young, 75, a council member since 2010, was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on a felony charge of tampering with records in connection with an investigation into text messages he exchanged with four other council members in 2018.
“At some point between January 3, 2018 and October 16, 2018, Young knowingly and with the purpose to defraud, destroyed text messages that belonged to a government entity,” Special Prosecutor Patrick J. Hanley said in a news release.
“The grand jury has decided that probable cause exists that Councilman Young has committed a violation of the law, tampering with records. It is my intention of taking that charge into court and establishing he is guilty of that offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Young’s attorney, Scott Croswell, said he has reviewed the indictment and intends to “defend it vigorously.”
One of Young’s colleagues, Betsy Sundermann, was the first to call for his resignation.
“In the past year, we’ve called for the resignation of three indicted council members. Today moves that number up to four. Councilmember Young must resign immediately so we can focus on the real issues impacting Cincinnati,” Sundermann said in a tweet.
“I’m tired of having to write these statements - the people of our city deserve much better than this revolving door of corruption.”
This is the fourth time in just over a year that a member of council is facing a felony charge in connection with his or her elected office.
Now-suspended councilmen P.G. Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor and now-former councilwoman Tamaya Dennard were all charged in separate bribery cases, starting in February 2020 with Dennard’s arrest.
Sittenfeld and Pastor were arrested just over a week apart from each other in November.
Pastor and Dennard were indicted on federal charges including bribery for allegedly soliciting money in exchange for favorable development votes.
Sittenfeld was indicted on similar charges with federal prosecutors accusing him of taking PAC contributions in exchange for favorable votes.
Dennard resigned in March, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud and was sentenced late last year to 18 months in a federal prison. Her sentence has been delayed over the coronavirus pandemic.
Sundermann was appointed to Dennard’s council seat in March 2020.
She was a Hamilton County prosecutor for 13 years and a Hamilton County Probate Court magistrate for four years before joining city council.
Federal officials, who launched an investigation in 2018, announced late last year there is a “culture of corruption” in the city.
Sittenfeld and Pastor have pleaded not guilty and are free on their own recognizance.
Shortly after both Sittenfeld and Pastor were arrested, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he would ask the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings against them.
“While allegations of public corruption are resolved in the courtroom, a suspension is the right course of action even as the appearance of corruption has no place in government,” Yost said after Sittenfeld’s indictment.
Both men agreed to take voluntary suspensions from council and continue to collect their annual salary and benefits.
Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler has appointed three temporary replacements on council so far now, starting with Sundermann.
It’s not clear yet if he will appoint a fourth person. It’s too soon to say if Young will step down, take a voluntary suspension like Sittenfeld and Pastor or fight suspension proceedings.
In Ohio, elected officials who are convicted of felonies are prohibited from holding public office, but there is no statewide or local rule forcing them out if they are charged.
Suspension proceedings can begin if state charges are filed related to their office, but that process is not immediate.
Sundermann and her fellow council members Greg Landsman and Christopher Smitherman have all called for changes to the city charter that would prohibit council members from continuing to serve once they are charged with a felony crime.
Any changes to the city’s charter, or constitution, would require gathering petition signatures that would be enough to place the issue on a future ballot so voters can decide.
Dennard initially did not resign from council after her arrest.
She did the following month after a lawsuit was filed by attorney Curt Hartman on behalf of voters to try to force it and Yost and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced they would seek her suspension from office if she didn’t.
