Chilly and breezy today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will remain cool. Temperatures are pushing through the 40s and into the mid 50s this afternoon. You’ll fee the chill with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour.
Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the 30s with partly cloudy conditions. Look for highs closer to 60s degrees on Friday.
The weekend starts dry. Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday afternoon. Better chance for more widespread showers arrives on Sunday and may last into Monday morning.
Expect the cooler than normal trend to continue through April 27th.
