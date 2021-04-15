Chilly Sunshine Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying dry on your Thursday but we start out in the upper 30s in spots and only warm up to 57 degrees with a sun and cloud mix.
Friday expect sunshine and a high near 60 degrees.
Look for highs cooler than normal weather is in the forecast through at least April 28th. By then the normal high temperature is 69° and the normal low is 48°. The warmest high temperature I expect through the 28th is 67°. With the cool weather comes a fairly dry period. There will be rain but amounts will be generally light.
For the weekend look for sprinkles or light showers both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout Cool mornings and cool afternoons are in the weekend forecast.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.