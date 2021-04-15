Chilly Sunshine Thursday

Rain Chances Return By Saturday Night & Sunday

Frank's Thursday Morning Forecast Update
By Frank Marzullo | April 15, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:03 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying dry on your Thursday but we start out in the upper 30s in spots and only warm up to 57 degrees with a sun and cloud mix.

Friday expect sunshine and a high near 60 degrees.

Look for highs cooler than normal weather is in the forecast through at least April 28th. By then the normal high temperature is 69° and the normal low is 48°. The warmest high temperature I expect through the 28th is 67°. With the cool weather comes a fairly dry period. There will be rain but amounts will be generally light.

For the weekend look for sprinkles or light showers both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout Cool mornings and cool afternoons are in the weekend forecast.

