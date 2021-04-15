Crews battle South Fairmount fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene of a house fire in South Fairmount Thursday morning.
Flames broke out in the 1700 block of Montrose Avenue just before 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but the blaze spread to the roof of the neighboring home.
Both homes are believed to be unoccupied, fire officials say.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
