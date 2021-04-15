Crews battle South Fairmount fire

Crews battle South Fairmount fire
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Montrose Avenue in South Fairmount Thursday morning. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 15, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 6:09 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene of a house fire in South Fairmount Thursday morning.

Flames broke out in the 1700 block of Montrose Avenue just before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the blaze spread to the roof of the neighboring home.

Both homes are believed to be unoccupied, fire officials say.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.