Driver found guilty on charges following deadly 2020 crash, court says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide following a no-contest plea.
Tommy Abner was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide by a judge on Thursday, the court confirmed to FOX19 NOW.
Abner was the driver in a June 2020 crash that killed 51-year-old Jeri Beth Murray, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The June 18, 2020, crash happened in the 7500 block of Bunnell Hill Road at State Route 73. Abner drove over the center line and hit Murray’s car, troopers said.
Murray died at the scene.
Abner was also found guilty of escape because he tried getting away following a medical procedure, court officials tell FOX19 NOW.
Abner is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.