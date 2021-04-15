Gang of Five special prosecution: Timeline

The “Gang of Five” put out a news release saying they don’t support firing the city manager, which gains the attention of Mark Miller, an anti-tax activist and treasurer of the Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (COAST). He wonders when they publicly met to decide this since there had been no public meetings about the city manager. He suspects they violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act by conferring privately to decide public business. A public records request is filed for their text messages, emails and other communications.