Kings Island gets set to open Camp Cedar

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island will soon have a campground for the first time in more than a decade.
Camp Cedar is a 50-acre campground that can host guests inside brand-new cottages and also has full-service RV sites.
When the grounds open their gates in a couple of months, it will be the first time in 15-years that Kings Island has been able to offer a camping experience. The old campgrounds now host the Great Wolf Lodge.
“When the Great Wolf Lodge took over that property and developed it as Great Wolf Lodge, it left this opportunity for a campground to service the Kings Island folks,” says Camp Cedar Co-owner Richard Haglage.
While it is called Camp Cedar, this is being branded a luxury outdoor resort with pools, food, fun, and shopping.
The $27-million project is estimated to attract 200,000 guests each year.
Kings Island is already taking reservations, and the price depends on the day of the week and the time of year, but cottages can be booked now for about $180 a day.
