Kroger’s Future Delivery Network: Robots, ‘the hive,’ groceries

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Kroger is taking a page out of the Amazon playbook as they move to the future.
This spring, Kroger will open its Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Monroe. The center will be able to process orders within a 90-mile radius.
Thousands of products will be housed in the CFC with the ability to fulfill an equal number of orders per day.
Robots maneuver through the “highly automated” CFC’s 3D grid to gather the products contained in “The Hive,” Kroger explained in a press release Thursday.
“As customers’ orders near their delivery times, the bots retrieve products from The Hive and are presented at pick stations for items to be sorted for delivery, a process governed by algorithms that ensures items are intelligently packed,” Kroger explained.
Orders will then be loaded into a temperature-controlled Kroger Delivery van that can hold up to 20 orders.
Download the Kroger app and begin getting home delivery service this spring.
