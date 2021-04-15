LIVE: Gov. DeWine updates Ohio’s vaccine progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine will update Ohio on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination process at 2 p.m.
As of March 29, the following groups of Ohioans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- People who are 16 years of age or older
- Those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity.
- People with Type 2 diabetes and those with end-stage renal disease, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Vulnerable individuals who live in close proximity and those who care for them.
- Those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders *and* who have a developmental or intellectual disability.
- Employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models and people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and *do not* have a developmental or intellectual disability.
- Individuals who are living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and those living with ALS, as well as those who are working in childcare services, funeral service, law enforcement, and corrections officers
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being administered right now.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.