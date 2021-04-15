Man flown to UC with critical injuries after I-275 crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a rollover crash on Interstate 275, according to Sharonville police.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the US 42 entrance ramp.
According to police, a Jeep Wrangler crashed into a Lexus SUV on the ramp. The Wrangler then rolled over onto the lanes of I-275 West, shutting down the interstate for a period of time.
The Wrangler’s driver, a 34-year-old man, was ejected from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.
UC Air Care transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
Police did not identify the victim.
Police say the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Investigators are seeking witnesses and information.
If you have information regarding the crash, you’re urged to contact Sharonville police at 513.563.1147.
